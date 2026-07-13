SEEDS to host ‘Healthy Eating on a Budget’

SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support) of Northeast Pennsylvania is partnering with Wayne Memorial Hospital to present a free community program, “Healthy Eating on a Budget,” on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at The Stourbridge Tech Hub at 646 Park Street in Honesdale, Pa. at 6 p.m. This family-focused event will offer practical strategies for meal planning, reducing food waste, and stretching grocery dollars—just in time for the back-to-school season.

With food prices continuing to rise, many families are seeking ways to maintain healthy eating habits without overspending. Wayne Memorial Hospital’s nutrition team will deliver an engaging presentation featuring budget-friendly meal planning tips, grocery shopping resources, and food waste reduction strategies.

“Families are feeling the pinch at the grocery store,” said SEEDS Development Director Michele Long. “This program helps parents make smart, sustainable choices that support both their health and their wallets.”

Healthy eating and sustainability go hand in hand. Reducing food waste conserves resources, lowers household expenses, and minimizes environmental impact. By learning how to plan meals efficiently and shop mindfully, families can enjoy nutritious meals while contributing to a more sustainable community.

This program was made possible with funding awarded to SEEDS from the Wayne County Community Foundation. To register for the program or learn more, visit seedsgroup.net.