St. Vincent de Paul church celebrates 50th anniversary

The St. Vincent de Paul church will be kicking off its 50th anniversary celebration with a celebratory mass on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 11:15 a.m. The mass will be the first in a series of celebrations over the next 13 months to honor the churches long history in Pike County.

The church does a variety of work for the community. Through its affiliation with the Knights of Columbus, the church works with the homeless, and provides the community with a food pantry and other community aid. The church also supports a youth faith formation ministry which begins with kindergarten and ends with confirmation.

The Birthday Mass on Sunday is the kickoff of the 13-month celebration and will be celebrated by The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton. There will be a number of current and former priests joining, including Father Casey, Father John Boyle, various deacons and other representatives of the church and the Knights of Columbus.

The Sunday mass will be followed by a potluck. All are welcome to attend both events.

The 13 month long celebration was decided by the church’s parish pastoral council. To head the celebrations, the council selected Sue Casey, an active, longtime church parishioner, to be the Chairperson of the celebration.

To stretch the celebration out over 13 months, Casey selected a chairperson to head and organize an event for each month.

The theme for this special anniversary is “This far by faith,” Casey said.

“It is a reflection of how far we have come by faith and how far we can go by faith,” she said.

While the church is located in Milford, its location on Route 739 means many of its parishioners are from the towns of Dingman and Delaware

Known as the 739 corridor, this area has become the fastest growing part of Pike County. The church is part of the Diocese of Scranton which serves counties in northeast and central Pennsylvania.

Reverend Edward J. Casey is the pastor of this church, as well as of St. John Neuman in Lords and St. Ann’s in Shohola.