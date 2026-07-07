State launches grant program to encourage youth to pursue careers in the heavy highway industry

The Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation and Education is now accepting applications for a new competitive grant program to expand career pathways for young people in the heavy highway industry.

Applications are open through Sept. 1 to support career pathway education, technical training, industry certification, and on-the-job learning in the highway industry for elementary, middle, high school, and college students. Eligible educational institutions will be able to use this funding to create or expand new education programs geared toward many skilled jobs in this industry such as construction inspector, mechanic, laborer, electrician, stonemason, welder, painter, cost estimator and surveyor.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is making up to $12 million in federal funding available for this program, with a maximum possible grant award of $500,000 per eligible applicant.

“Our schools and educational partners are preparing our future workforce, which is why the Shapiro Administration is investing in the many ways that our young people can grow a career,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “These grants will help schools start or expand programs to expose students to the trades that will continue building Pennsylvania.”

All Pennsylvania educational institutions are eligible to apply, including public school districts, private schools, cyber schools, career and technical centers, youth development centers, and institutions of higher learning. There are no regional or residential restrictions within the state, however an educational institution’s primary campus must be located within the state of Pennsylvania.

Applications will need to demonstrate collaboration with industry partners such as regional industry employers, organized labor or trade unions, workforce development boards, post-secondary education partners, or community-based workforce entities.