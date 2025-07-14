Summer Blood Drive returns

The American Red Cross and Delaware Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps (DTVAC) are teaming up once again for their annual Summer Community Blood Drive. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the EMS station, 135 Park Road in Dingmans Ferry.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. To schedule a donation time, log onto RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code “Dingmans” or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To save up to 15 minutes at your appointment, donors can complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions online the day of their appointment by logging onto RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

To encourage participation, the Red Cross is offering a $15 e-gift card to donors who donate blood between Aug. 1 and 28. Additionally, successful donations will include free A1C testing — a valuable screening for diabetes risk.

Blood donations are vital for accident victims, surgical patients, individuals with chronic illnesses, and cancer treatments. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, and donors of all types —especially type O, A, and B — are urgently needed. Eligible individuals aged 17 or older (16 with parental consent) and weighing at least 110 pounds may be eligible to donate.

DTVAC supports lifesaving efforts like this and invites the community to take part in this important event. As a non-profit organization providing advanced emergency medical services to eastern Pike County and surrounding areas, DTVAC remains committed to the health and well-being of the community.

For more information about the event or to learn how to get involved as a volunteer with the ambulance squad, contact DTVAC at (570) 828-2345 or email info@dtvac.org.