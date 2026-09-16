Suzanne Braun Levine shares memories of Gloria Steinem

Two feminist icons died within a week of each other this month. Gloria Steinem died on Sept. 2 at the age of 92. Her colleague, Robin Morgan, co-founder of “Ms. Magazine,” died on Sept. 5 at the age of 85.

While both lived and died in Manhattan, Steinem and Morgan had strong ties to Milford.

Suzanne Braun Levine, the first editor of “Ms. Magazine,” knew Steinem and Morgan for much of her life, and with husband Bob Levine, brought them to the Milford Readers and Writers Festival, where the Levines were co-founders along with Amy Ferris and Sean Strub. One of the many amazing highlights of MRFW was to bring high-profile, globally-known writers to this little hamlet. Steinem appeared twice, once at the Festival opening in 2016, and again in 2020. Morgan appeared at the second Festival in 2017.



Steinem touched the lives of many people all over the world, but her presence in Milford was really impactful, perhaps because people could actually interact with her up close.

Remembering Steinem at “Ms. Magazine” and beyond

Braun Levine has talked about her first day at “Ms. Magazine” in 1972, where appeared in a “pink leather pencil skirt, a pink shirt and a girdle.” She relates how surprised and embarrassed she was to see a large group of women, most in jeans, sitting on the floor. “I didn’t make that mistake again,” she said.” Gloria was sitting on the floor in the back and jumped up to offer her a cup of coffee and there began a most impactful experience in Braun Levine’s life and career. She edited “Ms. Magazine” until 1989.

Braun Levine shared that the office was like no other. There were no titles, no one reported to anyone. They were a group of “witty, smart, and incredible women who operated by consensus. There was always lots of laughter,” Braun Levine shared. Steinem and her colleagues were unbelievably courageous and outspoken. Braun Levine recalled a time when all the people in the office attended a rally, while she was the only one left to edit every word of the magazine.

Braun Levine affirms the many characteristics which made Steinem so special, along with the many accolades she received for her extraordinary accomplishments, not only in the feminist movement, but in civil rights, as well.

“Gloria was the most non-judgmental person I have ever known. She wasn’t interested in identifying people’s flaws. Instead, she would say, ‘Oh, but she has a good heart.’ Gloria had a truly generous sprit combined with her own brand of optimism. She always seemed to convey the conviction that things could be fixed with courage and determination,” Braun Levine said.

Braun Levine’s memories of Steinem include funnier moments, such as when the two were in England and Braun Levine was trying to negotiate those roundabouts. Steinem, who did not drive, kept yelling “Go left! Go left!” and almost got them killed. Steinem loved to travel and have fun. She went to the Levine’s home many times and was a part of Bob Levine’s life, as well. He remembers “dancing with her in various exotic places, late at night.”

Steinem and Morgan’s legacy lives on

Morgan’s book, “Sisterhood is powerful” was named “One of the 100 most influential books of the 20th century by the New York Public Library. She coined the term, “Herstory.” Morgan co-founded the Women’s Media Center with Steinem and Jane Fonda in2009. Braun Levine describes her as, “fearless.”

Steinem worked until the end (and even after that). She recorded a beautiful Netflix interview with Brad Falchuk which was only to be released after her death. Her last book, “An Unexpected Life” is due out this month. She started a foundation called “Gloria’s Foundation.” to be a living center for the feminist movement, preserving her archives and building a home for the work ahead.” She donated her home to the foundation so women could gather and continue their famous talking circles. She loved building community and encouraging women to discover their own truths.

Braun Levine was at the White House reception in 2013 when Steinem received The Presidential Medal of Freedom. She recalls Michelle Obama turning to her and saying, “Every time I’m with her, I want to be better.”

To honor Steinem’s legacy, donations can be made to https://www.gloriasfoundation.org/donation.