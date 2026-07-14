The Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society receives $10K grant from the Robert E. & Marie Orr Smith Foundation

The Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society has received a $10,000 grant from the Robert E. & Marie Orr Smith Foundation.

The grant will be used to sponsor the society’s free Living History Program on Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Museum located in Akenac Park with costumed guides in various rooms explaining the history of the area. The grant will also allow the society expand and upgrade its museum and continue its mission of historical presentations.

The Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society invites the community to attend their free presentations at the Delaware Township Municipal Building on 116 Wilson Hill Road. Check their website calendar for the topics - dingmansferryhistoricalsociety.org/.

The society’s free museum at Akenac Park on Route 739 is open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the second Saturday and fourth Sunday of the month.