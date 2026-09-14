The Pocono Environmental Education Center shares scouting opportunities

The Pocono Environmental Education Center (PEEC) offers many opportunities for scouts.

Scout troops can arrange individualized trips to PEEC year-round. Day or overnight trips offer scheduling and pricing flexibility. PEEC can provide lodging (yurts, tent platforms, cabins, or group lodges), meals, and programs for groups ranging in size from a minimum of 15 to a maximum of 300.



Many of the environmental, nature, or outdoor recreation badges can be led by experienced PEEC staff members. Badge Festivals are held in the Spring and Fall and are listed on PEEC’s online Program Calendar. PEEC also offers opportunities for service projects, Eagle Scout Projects, and Girl Scout Gold Awards.

For more information, visit PEEC.org, call PEEC at 570-828-2319, or email peec@peec.org.