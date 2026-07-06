United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne & Pike names 2026 campaign co-chairs

The United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne & Pike is pleased to announce that retired United Way President and CEO Gary Drapek and retired banking executive Deb Kolsovsky will serve as co-chairs of the organization’s 2026 community campaign.

Together, Drapek and Kolsovsky will lead this year’s fundraising efforts, working alongside volunteers, businesses, community partners, and donors to support programs that improve lives throughout Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike counties. The annual United Way campaign funds local initiatives focused on education, financial stability, health, and basic needs, helping thousands of individuals and families across the region each year.

“Every successful United Way campaign begins with leaders who believe deeply in the power of community,” said Angela Bassani, president and CEO of United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne & Pike. “Gary and Deb have spent their careers demonstrating that belief through service, generosity, and leadership. I am incredibly grateful they have agreed to lead this year’s campaign, and I know they will inspire businesses, volunteers, and neighbors throughout our region to come together in support of one another and invest in a stronger future for Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike counties.”

Drapek brings nearly four decades of United Way leadership and nonprofit experience to the campaign. After first joining the organization in 1987 as vice president of marketing and public relations, he returned in 2002 as president and CEO, a role he held until his retirement in 2025. Beyond United Way, Drapek has served in numerous civic and philanthropic leadership roles throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania, including with healthcare, education, and charitable organizations.

Kolsovsky recently retired following a distinguished 35-year career with PNC Bank, where she served as executive vice president and managing director of Institutional Asset Management for the Northeast Region. A dedicated volunteer and civic leader, Kolsovsky currently serves as chair of the United Way Board of Directors and has held leadership positions with numerous regional organizations, including The Wright Center for Community Health, the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, and Johnson College. In 2024, she was honored with the Athena Award for her leadership and commitment to advancing women in the community, and in 2026 she received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council, Scouting America.

The 2026 community campaign will officially launch this fall and will bring together businesses, organizations, volunteers, and individual donors in support of local programs that address the community’s most pressing needs.

For more information about the 2026 United Way Community Campaign or to learn how to get involved, visit www.uwlwp.org.

For more information about United Way Lackawanna, Wayne & Pike please contact, Laura Frank, Brand & Content Coordinator, lfrank@uwlwp.org.