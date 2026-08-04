Upper Delaware Council hires resources and land use specialist

The Upper Delaware Council has hired Julie Pais of Shohola, Pa., as its resources and land use specialist effective Aug. 3.

Pais will provide the non-profit organization with technical support on development projects, zoning, and ordinance reviews and environmental resource issues relevant to the Congressionally designated, 55,574.5-acre Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River corridor in Pennsylvania and New York.

“This position offered by the UDC is an incredibly unique opportunity for me to utilize my skills in interdisciplinary communication to affect successful project outcomes to protect and preserve the Upper Delaware Watershed,” Pais said.

Previous work experience includes roles as a geo-technical field specialist, an applied ecology and compliance specialist with wetland and forest conservation certifications in Maryland, and a project manager for Ecoscientific Solutions working throughout northeast PA. She also served as coordinator of grants management at Wilkes University.

Who is Julie Pais?

Julie Pais grew up outside Boston and earned a 1992 bachelor’s degree at Virginia Tech, concentrating on environmental science, political science, and urban planning.

She moved to PA in 2000, initially residing in the Luzerne and Monroe County areas before settling in Shohola Township in Pike County two years ago.

She may be reached at (845) 252-3022 or julie@upperdelawarecouncil.org.

What is the Upper Delaware Council?

The Upper Delaware Council was established in 1988 as the oversight body responsible for coordinating implementation of the River Management Plan for the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River.

For more information, visit www.upperdelawarecouncil.org, the UDC’s social media, or call the Narrowsburg, NY office at (845) 252-3022.