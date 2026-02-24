VFW service officer available to help veterans on March 5

State Senator Lisa Baker (R-20) invites veterans to schedule an appointment to meet with a VFW service officer on Thursday, March 5, at her office located at 2512 Route 6 in Hawley.

All veterans, not just VFW members, can schedule appointments between 9 a.m. and noon. To schedule an appointment call (570) 226-5960.

Appointments with a service officer are available at no charge on the first Thursday of every month.

Baker encourages veterans of all ages and from all service eras to utilize the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Officer Network, to receive free information and assistance for government benefits.

This assistance may include VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education and dependent benefits.

Surviving spouses can also use these service officers at no charge to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

“Our veterans sacrificed so much for us, it is our duty to make sure they enjoy the benefits they earned and deserve,” the senator said in the press release detailing the effort. “During challenging economic times, many veterans continue to need our assistance. This is true now more than ever. I encourage any veteran or spouse with questions regarding benefits, to schedule a time to meet with a Service Officer.”