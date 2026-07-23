Warwick businesswoman speaks on fundraising initiatives at Milford Matamoras Rotary Club

On Wednesday, July 15, Barbara Sullivan from Warwick, spoke to the Milford Matamoras Rotary Club about fundraising initiatives.

Sullivan is a professional business woman with more than 34 years of experience and holds a BBS degree in Business Administration from Pace University. She currently owns 94 Pilates and Hip & Chic Boutique which are located at Meadowcrest Plaza in Warwick, which she co-owns with her husband. Members were extremely impressed with her dynamic personally, energy and knowledge of fundraising techniques.

The Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club meets every first and third Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn in Milford. Community members interested in learning more about Rotary or becoming a member are encouraged to attend a meeting or contact Club President Candace at 917-687-2025.