Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers names new dedicated walk-in care provider at Hamlin Center

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC), welcomes Physician Assistant Vaeda Pontosky, as the newest dedicated Walk-in Care provider for its Hamlin center located at 543 Easton Turnpike, Lake Ariel, Pa.

Pontosky is well acquainted with the area having been born and raised in Lake Ariel. She graduated as valedictorian from Western Wayne High School before attending DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., earning a bachelor’s degree in medical studies and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies. Pontosky spent two years at the West Ocean City Injury and Illness Center in Ocean City, MD, gaining experience as a PA-C before returning to Wayne County and continuing her career closer to friends and family.

Pontosky is passionate about her work particularly within a walk-in care setting, “I enjoy being able to treat patients of all ages and like the variety of different cases that come into the walk-in,” she stated. “Some of my favorite cases are procedure related.”

Walk-in services for non-life threating issues such as colds, earaches, sprains, minor burns, rashes, allergic reactions and more are offered at Hamlin Walk-in Care seven days a week. Weekday hours are 7:30 am to 6:30 p.m. except on Thursday when the center opens at 8:30 am. Saturday and Sunday hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last patient is taken a half hour before closing each day.