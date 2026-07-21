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Wildfire smoke over Pike County

Towards the end of last week, smoke from the Canadian wildfires made its way down to Pike County and surrounding areas. Here are some photos taken by readers around the region.

| 21 Jul 2026 | 05:28
    The lake at Wild Acres in Dingmans Ferry, PA shines with an orange reflection from the sun July 16. Photo provided.
    The lake at Wild Acres in Dingmans Ferry, PA shines with an orange reflection from the sun July 16. Photo provided.
    Smoke decends over a lake. Photo taken around 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 16. Photo: Dan Bartley, Greentown.
    Smoke decends over a lake. Photo taken around 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 16. Photo: Dan Bartley, Greentown.
    A hazy orange sky in Matamoras. Photo: Carol Losee
    A hazy orange sky in Matamoras. Photo: Carol Losee
    The sky covers smoke in Dingman Township on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Liz Holmes
    The sky covers smoke in Dingman Township on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Liz Holmes
    A smoggy commute on 84 near Hamlin. Photo: Jason Fell, Dingmans Ferry
    A smoggy commute on 84 near Hamlin. Photo: Jason Fell, Dingmans Ferry