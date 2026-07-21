Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Living Local
Senior Living
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Living Local
Senior Living
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Wildfire smoke over Pike County
Towards the end of last week, smoke from the Canadian wildfires made its way down to Pike County and surrounding areas. Here are some photos taken by readers around the region.
| 21 Jul 2026 | 05:28
The lake at Wild Acres in Dingmans Ferry, PA shines with an orange reflection from the sun July 16. Photo provided.
Smoke decends over a lake. Photo taken around 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 16. Photo: Dan Bartley, Greentown.
A hazy orange sky in Matamoras. Photo: Carol Losee
The sky covers smoke in Dingman Township on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Liz Holmes
A smoggy commute on 84 near Hamlin. Photo: Jason Fell, Dingmans Ferry
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED