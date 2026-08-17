Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center to host Annual Veteran Carnival

Veterans residing in the Community Living Center, veterans receiving care on the inpatient units, and veterans enrolled specific outpatient programs will be able to take part in the Annual Veteran Carnival hosted by the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement in Wilkes-Barre.

The Annual Veteran Carnival provides Veteran Service Organizations, community partners, and individual volunteers the opportunity to visit and “give back” to the veterans we serve at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. Veterans can participate in carnival games, win prizes, sample refreshments, and enjoy entertainers.

The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Chapel parking lot at the rear of the medical center.