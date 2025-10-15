Words, songs, creativity and healing

David Richard was at one of the lowest points in his life in 1987 when he’d broken his back and was suffering both physical and emotional pain.

The Milford resident tried a number of doctors, physical therapists, and other medical interventions, but nothing worked until one day, his dentist introduced him to Australian physician, Dr. John Diamond. The author of more than 35 books was an authority on holistic healing and creativity.

Richard studied under Diamond and became a follower of his theories and beliefs. He said that Diamond saved his life, and to this day - even after Diamond’s death - Richard promotes his teachings.

One of the most important concepts that Diamond promulgated was the importance of activating a person’s “Life Energy,” the healing power within. He believed that we all have creativity and we can be taught to use that inner creativity to cure our pain.

Richard said that all words and thus, languages, are intrinsically musical, adding that we can take any sentence and turn it into a song. To this end, he is presenting a special workshop called “Words Sing, Languages Dance” at the Pike County Public Library on Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Milford Community Room.

He will show the audience how to “Discover the connection between poetry and music, while exploring how language itself is inherently and intrinsically musical.”

Richard will be presenting his latest book, “Songs to Sing,” a collection of 67 original songs transcribed for voice by U.K. composer, Carolyn Joy Clarke. The songs feature simple melodies and everyday language, that explore a variety of themes and musical genres. The themes range from love found to love lost, political satire to child’s play, and nature ballads to protest songs. Inspired by genres from Tin Pan Alley, traditional blues, C&W, anthems, folk songs, classic motifs, and rock ‘n roll, there is hopefully a tune for every taste in his book. Some of the titles are “Homesick at Home,” ”Lose the Blues,” and “To the Delaware.”

From “To the Delaware”:

Rolling hills, rolling mountains,

Rolling rivers wild and free.

O’er the bluffs into the Delaware,

Rolling down to the sea.

The Pike County Public Library is located at 119 E. Harford St., in Milford. For more information, call (570) 396-8221.