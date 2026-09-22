Young Life. Delaware Valley Elementary School celebrates summer reading

Students at DVES were challenged to read 1,000 or more minutes during the summer. The picture shows the students who rose to the challenge. They received an incentive for extra recess.

Students pictured in the photo:

Elijah Teribury, Louie Puopolo, Francesco Gioiello, Rayne Albea, Elijah Gonzalez, Jocelyn Harding, John Sfondrini, Dominick Intranuovo, Emmalena Lawson, Fiona Olivier, Jordan Dennis, Izzy Scott, Isabella Cordova, Ashlyn Sweeney, Emmalyn Peters, Mila Clarke, Devon Gruber, Cayden Rondinelli, Maddy Kolvenbach, Emery Strapec, Summer Arias, Ismael Vann Delgado, Jessica Huerta-Alcaide, Teagan Kaiser, Kylie Cassaro, Landyn Kent, Mila Gonzalez, Lia Puopolo, Audriana O’Connell and Bailey Sweeney.