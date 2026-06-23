Young Life. Saint Patrick’s Vacation Bible Camp offers youth a fun-filled, faith-centered experience

Over the course of three days, the Church of Saint Patrick’s Vacation Bible Camp, directed by catechist Laurie Barcia, brought 29 children of the parish together for a fun-filled and faith-centered experience.

The campers enjoyed Bible lessons, exploring Scripture and engaging activities, including crafts, games, art and sports, including volleyball and kickball.

The combination of Bible teaching, teamwork, outdoor activities and artistic projects, supported by a great team of volunteers, made the camp experience a memorable opportunity for spiritual growth, friendship and fun for everyone involved.