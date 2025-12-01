Basketball preview

The hard work has been put in during challenging preseason practices and scrimmages-now the Delaware Valley High School basketball program is more than ready to begin the regular season.

The Warriors are scheduled to host Pocono Mountain East on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

“Our goals are a League championship and a District championship,’’ head coach Kris Holtzer said.

Among the key returning varsity-tested student athletes helping Delaware Valley toward their goals this year are Tyler Lombardo (senior), Colin McGarvey (senior), Sam Wood (junior), Alex Calvario (junior) and Trey Newton (sophomore).

Promising newcomers for the Warriors this winter season include Ben Ioffe (senior), James Dabney (junior), Jacob Brink (junior) and Harrison Bixby (junior).

Strong leadership on the roster may very well be a key component in favor of the Warriors this year.

“Tyler, Colin and Trey [will be looked upon as leaders],’’ Holtzer said. “The two seniors have been through some very competitive games versus some very good teams the last few years. Trey is only a sophomore, but has already established himself as one of the best basketball players in the area. We just need them raise the level of all of the other players on the team. Some of them are more vocal than others and that’s fine. They can lead by example.

The biggest thing is when adversity hits we need them to steady the ship and keep us on course. We have so much talent that many different players can step up but at times when adversity hits, we need them to keep our team calm and focused during those stretches.’’

The Warriors tallied a fine overall record of 13-9 during the 2024-2025 season. The team competes in the Lackawanna League Division 1 along with West Scranton, Scranton, Abington Heights, Valley View, North Pocono and Wallenpaupack.

“We are a contender,’’ Holtzer said. “Scranton Prep and Abington will be the traditional favorites. Every team in our Division is physical and skilled and very well coached. There is literally no easy game on our schedule.’’