Chase Peereboom leads DV volleyball program with focus

As a student athlete and captain of the Delaware Valley High School boys volleyball program, senior Chase Peereboom is a focused person.

He’s not just focused on his own individual achievements, but focused on the betterment of his teammates as well.

“Chase is our only senior and is also a player who includes all of his teammates, doesn’t shut down or take frustration out on emerging young players, rather celebrates their success and takes ownership for his mistakes,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Heather Holdredge said. “Chase doesn’t make excuses for mistakes, he asks questions on how to improve and is constantly working hard to improve his performance. His teammates hear and see this which allows for everyone to improve as well.’’

Through April, Peereboom already had some impressive statistics on the court.

“Chase has 107 kills on the season, 105 digs and 28 aces,’’ Holdredge said.

The captain started playing competitive volleyball just a few years ago.

“I started playing volleyball my sophomore year when I was 15 years old,’’ Peereboom said. “Both of my older brothers played volleyball together when I was a freshman so I was always at the games. It looked like a lot of fun and they always told me how great of a game it was, so I wanted to join in.

“I feel the best of my game is hitting outside. I also think I have done a great job developing on the defensive end.’’

Peereboom is also aware of the areas of the sport at which he wants to improve.

“While I think I have room for improvement everywhere, I do aim to get better and better at blocking as we go into playoffs,’’ Peereboom said. “I strive to continue to show up for my team and get one percent better every day.

“I would really like for us to win a District championship and make a States run.’’

Peereboom has had plenty of strong role models throughout his athletic career.

“My coaches have made a very positive impact on my journey in this sport,’’ Peereboom said. “Also, my teammates as well as my older brothers have pushed me to work harder and have made my volleyball career a fun and enjoyable time.’’