Collegiate Sports Roundup

As area graduates prepare to head back to their college teams for another season of competition, here is another look at how some of their previous seasons went.

Sophia Centamore (Milford/John S. Burke Catholic) - The sophomore distance runner for the Scranton University (Pa.) women’s outdoor track and field program placed third in the team scoring at the Landmark Conference Outdoor Championships hosted by Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa. Centamore is listed as a Psychology major.

Nick Kaylani (Delaware Valley High School) - The senior long stick midfielder and defender for the King’s College (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.) men’s lacrosse program this year played in all 15 contests and started eight of them. He won 10 ground balls this past season. The team posted two wins, both of which they earned on their home field. They captured one victory in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom Division. Kaylani is listed as a Civil Engineering major.

Xander Kelly (Delaware Valley High School) - The sophomore midfielder for the Holy Family University (Philadelphia, Pa.) men’s lacrosse team this spring season started in all 16 games and had 42 goals (team leader), 10 assists and won 23 ground balls for Holy Family. The team finished with an overall record of 9-7 with a 6-3 record on their home field and three victories in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC). Kelly is listed as an Accounting major.

Shane Roche (Delaware Valley High School) - The senior played attack for the Mercy University (Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.) men’s lacrosse team this past season. Roche played in all 14 games and had four goals, eight assists and won three ground balls for Mercy. The team posted an overall record of 10-4 with a mark of 5-3 at home and 6-0 In the East Coast Conference (ECC). Mercy advanced to the final round of the ECC Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament before being defeated in overtime by Molloy University. In the ECC tournament semifinal round, the team toppled Roberts Wesleyan University. Both contests were held in Dobbs Ferry. Roche is listed as a Business Administration major.

Chris U’Glay (Delaware Valley High School) - On the roster as a freshman middle blocker for the Merrimack College (North Andover, Mass.) men’s volleyball program this year, U’Glay competed in eight matches and had 12 kills with seven service aces. The team tallied an overall record of 16-6 with a mark of 8-1 on their home court.