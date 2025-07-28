Collegiate Sports Roundup

Several Delaware Valley High School graduates competed in collegiate sports this recently concluded outdoor season. The accomplishments include:

Joshua Balcarcel - The graduate student was a midfielder for the Marist University (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) men’s lacrosse program this year. He competed in all 16 games and started in one of them for Marist. He tallied 18 goals and had 14 assists. The team had a record of 8-8 with mark of 6-1 at home. In the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), they were 5-3. Marist advanced to the MAAC Tournament where they topped Manhattan in the quarterfinal round before being defeated by Siena in the semifinals.

Owen Kelly - The freshman played attack for the Delaware Valley University (Doylestown, Pa.) men’s lacrosse program this year. He competed in 14 games and started in 13 of them. He had 14 goals and 17 assists (team leaders) this past season. The team earned four overall wins, two of which they occurred on their home field. Kelly is listed as a Business Administration major.

Casey Kidd - The junior midfielder on the roster of the Reinhardt University (Waleska, Ga.) women’s lacrosse squad this past season competed in 15 games and had eight goals and nine assists. The team posted an overall record of 10-6 with a mark of 7-5 on their home field. In the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) they were 5-0. Reinhardt downed Tennessee Wesleyan in the semifinal round before losing to Cumberlands in the ACC Tournament championship round. From there, they competed in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse National Tournament where they were defeated in the quarterfinals by Cumberlands.

Finnegan McCormack - The senior midfielder played for the Lasell University (Newton, Mass.) men’s lacrosse team this past season. McCormack played in all 19 games and started in one of them for Lasell. He had seven goals and 12 assists this year. The team finished 14-5 with a mark of 8-1 on their home field. In the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) they went 9-0. They advanced to the GNAC Tournament where they toppled New England College in the quarterfinals and Emmanuel in the semifinals before being defeated in the championship game by Rivier. McCormack is listed as an Applied Mathematics major.

Daniel O’Keefe was a first year middle distance runner for the Misericordia University (Dallas, Pa.) men’s outdoor track and field program. The team placed second at the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Championships held in York, Pa.