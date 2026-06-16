DV boys lacrosse celebrates a winning season

Even in the face of tough opposition, the Delaware Valley High School boys lacrosse program persevered, finishing with a winning record and plenty of memorable triumphs this year.

“Early in the season, we played four games in five days, including three consecutive days,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Daniel Gonzalez said. “The team maintained a high level of play despite injuries, fatigue and a demanding schedule. That consistency speaks to the character of the group.”

Coach recalls standout games of the season

Gonzalez noted the team’s overtime game against Scranton Prep “was among the best high school lacrosse games I have experienced.” He spoke of the intensity of the game and the outstanding atmosphere. He also spoke of his team’s district playoff win over Northampton.

“So much was at stake. It was a tough, emotional game and I thought our team handled the pressure well. That game showed our maturity and ability to perform in big moments.’’

Players old and new show confidence, leadership

Several student athletes on the roster stood out with their ability to improve in a variety of aspects of the sport at each given opportunity.



“Sophomore Adam Meyer grew offensively and gained confidence each week,’’ Gonzalez said. “Several younger players also adjusted well to varsity lacrosse and became contributors by the season’s end.”

Standouts include two freshmen, Nick Vilord and Jay Westridge, who were placed in challenging roles from day one, playing defensive midfield against varsity competition all season. This position is especially demanding for younger players due to its physical and mental requirements, particularly given the level of competition we faced.

“As the season progressed, all of the boys seemed more comfortable and confident, which provided us with a lot of optimism for the future of this program,” Gonzalez said.

Coach notes efforts of senior captains

Strong leadership was very important to Delaware Valley’s success this spring.

“Two of our senior captains, Justin Estevez and Shaun Cannalley, provided outstanding leadership all season,’’ Gonzalez said. “Both acted as anchors for our defense and consistently guarded opposing teams’ top offensive players. Our goalie, Riley Smith, also emerged as a key leader. The position is mentally demanding and Riley gave our team confidence in each game. His ability to perform under pressure was crucial throughout the season.”

Gonzalez also noted the efforts of offensive players Tyler Husejnovic, Mike Iuzzolino, Chris Devaney and Phillip Leslie Jr.

“[They] consistently stepped up in key moments and set a competitive tone for our team.’’

Warriors and season with winning record

The Warriors posted 11 overall wins with an outstanding record of 8-2 in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

“What stood out most was the team’s togetherness,’’ Gonzalez said. “Our players genuinely cared for one another and embraced the opportunity to play for something greater than themselves. That culture and sense of family make Delaware Valley lacrosse special.

“I am incredibly proud of this group and all they accomplished, and incredibly grateful for my coaching staff and community as a whole for their support throughout the year.’’

Look for the enthusiasm surrounding the Delaware Valley boys lacrosse team to carry over into 2027 and beyond.

“As a program, our greatest reason for optimism is the experience many of our younger players gained this season,’’ Gonzalez said. “Several underclassmen stepped into key varsity roles and continued to improve throughout the year. Our players understand the standards and expectations of the program. Their consistent work ethic, competitiveness, and willingness to improve will provide us with yet another strong foundation for continued success.’’