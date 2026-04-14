DVH baseball perserveres, win or lose

The Delaware Valley High School baseball program hasn’t had to search far and wide for a significant challenge on the field thus far this spring season.

Seemingly every game presents a unique and tough challenge for the Warriors. But, the good news is that be it in victory or defeat, the Warriors play with effort and team work on a consistent basis.

Delaware Valley is scheduled to host Stroudsburg on Saturday, April 25 and Wallenpaupack Area on April 30.

“We lost three potential varsity players to injury before the season,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Michael Murray said. “Others will have to step up to bolster our pitching.’’

Among the key returning student athletes to the varsity lineup for the Warriors are Liam Onofry (catcher, senior), Tim Jason (pitcher and outfielder, senior), Will Fells (pitcher and outfielder, junior), Londyn Hernandez (short stop, junior) and Trey Newton (outfielder, sophomore).

“No newcomers besides freshmen,’’ Murray said. “I would like to see our seniors lead by example. Come to practice and games with a lunch pail attitude, the little things matter. Onofry, Jason, Jesse Hawke, Noah Berrios, Teegan Handy, Drew Wallace [will be looked upon as leaders on the team].

“Tim Jason was badly hurt in a game sophomore year. He returned and had a great junior year and we are looking for another top year from him.’’

This year the Warriors compete in the always difficult Lackawanna 1 Conference along with Scranton Prep, Scranton, West Scranton, North Pocono, Wallenpaupack Area, Abington Heights and Valley View.

Delaware Valley already holds wins over Scranton and Scranton Prep this season.

“Our team should be very competitive in the Lackawanna League. We were [just below the .500 mark in overall record last year], but came in third place in our league of eight.



“If we do what we are capable of, we should be a contender in the league. It’s a very even league but Abington Heights and North Pocono [could be considered the favorites].’’