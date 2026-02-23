DVH graduates show prowess at collegiate level

Many graduates of Delaware Valley High School are performing at a high level athletically at the collegiate level this winter season.

Here are some of their many achievements:

CJ Ross is on the roster as a senior for the East Stroudsburg University (Pa.) men’s wrestling program this year. Ross earned a decision victory in the 174 pound weight class in a Senior Day dual meet versus Kean on Feb 7.

The Warriors tallied an overall dual meet record of 15-8 with a mark of 9-3 on their home mat and they had one win in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). ESU is scheduled to host the NCAA Super Regional 1 Championships on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Sarah Seltzer is a junior competitor for the Cedar Crest College (Allentown, Pa.) women’s wrestling program this year. Seltzer recently finished with a 2-2 record in the 207 pound weight class at the Will Abele Invitational held in Collegeville, Pa.

The Falcons finished up with an overall dual meet record of 8-1 including a 3-0 record at home. Cedar Crest participated in the NCAA Regionals in West Liberty, West Virginia on Friday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 21.

Kristen Langelotti is a freshman competitor for the East Stroudsburg University women’s wrestling team this season. ESU posted an overall dual meet record of 11-2 with a mark of 6-1 at home. The NCAA Regional II Championships took place on Friday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 21 in West Liberty, West Virginia.

Dom Moyer is a sophomore who competes in the 141 pound weight class for the Coast Guard Academy (New London, Connecticut) men’s wrestling program this year. Moyer earned a first period pin recently for Coast Guard in a dual meet triumph over WPI.

The Bears posted an overall dual meet record of 9-4 with a mark of 3-0 on their home mat. They are scheduled to compete at the NCAA Division III Northeast Wrestling Championships in New London, Connecticut on Saturday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 1.

Brady Colville is a first year wrestler in the 149 pound weight class for the Misericordia University (Dallas, Pa.) men’s wrestling program. Misericordia had an overall dual meet record of 6-3 with two victories on their home mat.

Christopher Dellabella is a first year competitor in the 285 pound weight class for the Wilkes University (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.) men’s wrestling program this winter season. Dellabella collected an overall record of 14-14 and placed fifth at the Messiah Open on Feb. 14.