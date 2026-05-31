DVHS boys volleyball closes memorable season

The Delaware Valley High School boys volleyball program concluded a competitive season with several memorable wins this spring.

The Warriors earned several memorable wins this spring.

“The most impressive contest that stands out to me is our home victory against Hazelton Area (3-1 on May 6),’’ Delaware Valley head coach Adam Holdredge said. “At the time, they had one loss in the conference and were considered one of the best teams around. We played very well that night, showed how much we improved and probably played our best volleyball of the season.’’

Not only in the pivotal victory over Hazelton Area, but indeed throughout the course of the season leadership was very strong on the roster for the Warriors.

“This year Chase Peereboom emerged as a leader,’’ Holdredge said. “As the only senior, he demonstrated a willingness to work hard to improve and a consistent positive attitude. This kept our team headed in the right direction.

“Also Max Parker emerged as a vocal leader. He was supportive and encouraging to his teammates in practice. This brought an energy that we were lacking early on in the season.’’

Coach Holdredge is proud to state that the entire team got better in a variety of ways on the court this year.

“To be honest, every player showed a lot of improvement,’’ Holdredge said. “When we started the season we weren’t very good, but the boys worked real hard and showed a ton of improvement by the end of the season. It was a fun group to coach because you really could see the improvement.’’

Delaware Valley tallied a good record of 8-3 in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

There is every reason to believe that the momentum built by the Warriors this spring season will carry over in to 2027 and quite possibly beyond.

“I’m very optimistic about next year, we only lose one senior,’’ Holdredge said. “The boys we have back improved a bunch this season. Next year we should be able to hit the ground running.’’