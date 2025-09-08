DVHS girls tennis looks to newcomers this season

The tennis season has arrived at the high school level and that’s welcome news for everyone involved with the Delaware Valley High School girls tennis program.

The Warriors were scheduled to open the season at home against North Pocono on Sept. 8.

“We lost six of our seven starters this year so we are a brand new team,’’ head coach Amy Strickler said. “My goals are to help the girls with their confidence, to help them grow as players and become stronger and stronger as the season continues. Emma Strickler is our only returning starter this season. She played No. 1 doubles for the past two years and this year she is starting at No. 1 singles. Emma is a junior this year.’’

Newcomers to the varsity lineup could greatly help the Warriors on the court this year.

“Josephine Lordi is very promising,’’ Strickler said. “She is new to our team and new to tennis but has a lot of athletic ability and does very well on the court. She is starting at second singles and she is a junior.

“Maya Spicer will be starting at No. 3 singles and she is a sophomore. Meghan Haggerty and Avarie Balough are starting at No. 1 doubles-Meghan is a junior and Avarie is a sophomore. Ruby Bailor and Kelsey Cassidy are starting at second doubles-they are both seniors. We are also rotating Yekatherina Poletayeva (junior) in as a starter as well,” Strickler added.

Leadership is a factor in favor of the Warriors this fall.

“Emma Strickler, Josephine Lordi and Ruby Bailor I will look to lead our team this year,’’ Coach Strickler said. “I hope Emma will lead the team with her experience in match play and bringing everyone together. Playing No. 1 singles is a very difficult position because you are always facing each team’s best. I think Emma will lead by example and fight for every point, win or lose keeping her held high.

“Josie and Ruby are both natural leaders and I’m hoping that will shine through this year for the team. It’s clear how much they care about the team and their teammates. I often look to any of these three to lead us in exercises, demonstrate drills, help make decisions and to ask their opinions on things.’’

Delaware Valley tallied an impressive overall record of 12-2 in 2024.

“We went to team semifinals in Districts and qualified for finals in doubles Districts,’’ Coach Strickler said. “We came in second in the District for our doubles.

“This is definitely a rebuilding year for us since most of the players are new. For some of our players they had never even played in a match before this season. They are working very hard though and they are willing to put the work in. We will get there it’s just going to take us some time.’’

The team roster also includes Kelsey Cassidy, Sophia Romeo, Joni Prinzing, Isabella Dillon, Fiona Weimer and Julie Hopper.