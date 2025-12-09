Girls wrestling season preview

The Delaware Valley High School girls wrestling program is preparing to the very best of their abilities for all of the significant challenges that they’ll face on the mat this season.

The Warriors are scheduled to compete in the Hanover Holiday Classic at Hanover Area High School on Saturday, Dec. 20.

“Last year was a great season that culminated with a District title and our first individual PIAA State medal,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Evan Bates said. “This year, we are focused on individual success as we have many young athletes. My goal is for each girl to fall in love with the sport and learn how to appreciate and grow their abilities.

The team will look to its top veteran, Bates added.

“Kate Prior, a senior, is our top returner this year. She finished her junior campaign finishing third in the State at 155 (pounds), a stack weight class and then moved on to win Keystone States and win All-American honors at the National Coaches Association National Championships in Virginia, finishing seventh in her weight class,” he said. “She is close to breaking the school’s all-time win and pin records. She is serving her second year as a team captain and is a great leader. She has stepped up and is proving to be a great mentor as well.’’

The Warriors will welcome new faces to the roster working hard to make a positive impact for the team.

“Our high school and middle school has several promising newcomers,’’ Bates said. “Kylie Pearce, 10th grade, Kayla Gamer, 10th grade, Taryn Kaylor, eighth grade and Mia Pavinich, seventh grade are all newcomers who look to have promising futures.’’

Leadership could prove to be a major plus for Delaware Valley this year.

“We have a great group of captains: Kate Prior, Riley McHenry, Ella Smith and Julia Boronow, all seniors,’’ Bates said. “Each brings a special leadership quality to the team. They help me and my assistant coach, Karley May. They help girls work through the stress of being a student athlete, handle the extra stresses wrestling offers, learn techniques and develop a strong mindset. We have others who regularly step up as leaders every day.’’

The Warriors had a 6-6 dual meet record in 2024-2025.

“We finished first in the district at the Individual Tournament,’’ Bates said. “We are a contender to compete for the district title. Greater Nanticoke, Wallenpaupack and Honesdale will be tough. This is our sixth season and third under PIAA sanction and the girls continue to make a name for themselves in the school and region. I’m excited for our current leaders and the young, up-and-coming wrestlers.’’