Milford Borough to take on The Columns Museum in Oct. 3 softball game

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Milford Borough “Borroughs” will face the The Columns Museum “Colossals” in a softball game to claim the Smoky Joe Trophy.

On July 5, the Colossals” took on the Borroughs in a fun-filled, friendly game of softball. The two teams were evenly matched and the Boroughs eked out a one run win. The coveted Smoky Joe Trophy was awarded to the winning team.

The Colossals are hoping to win the trophy on Oct. 3.

The game begins at 11:30 a.m. with live announcers and play by play, live organ music, and complimentary hot dogs and beverages provided by the Pike County Historical Society. The nine-inning game - complete with the traditional seventh-inning stretch - will determine who takes the Smoky Joe Trophy home for the winter.

The organizers are seeking sponsors for each of the innings. If interested please contact pikemuse@ptd.net or call 570-296-8126. Sponsorships are $50 and include promotion during the game by the announcers.

Anyone interested in participating in the game, should call 570-296-8126 or email pikemuse@ptd.net. Players should arrive at 11 a.m. to be placed on the roster and warm up. Good sportsmanship is expected and “ringers” are discouraged from participating in the game.