Sports. Delaware Valley Cyber Academy student dominates on the wrestling mat

Julie Fleming, a 12-year-old Delaware Valley Cyber Academy student and wrestler from Pike County boasts several impressive accomplishments in her wrestling career so far.

Julie is a five-time state champion, and even won this year’s state championship by competing in both an age group and weight class above her own. She also earned the prestigious Trinity award following her first-place finishes in Tulsa and Reno, making her the number one ranked girl in the country for her age and weight.

Julie was recently selected to represent Pennsylvania at the Women’s National Duals, where she went undefeated in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. Her parents believe she is the first girl from Pike County to be chosen for the national team.