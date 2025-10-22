Tennis team hits the ground running

There are so many integral parts of the sport of tennis that an athlete must pay attention to in order to be at their very best on the court.

Add to that caring about and encouraging teammates and it’s easy to see why senior Ruby Bailor and junior Emma Strickler are captains of the Delaware Valley High School girls tennis program this year.

“Both of these student athletes have been a part of our tennis program since they started middle school,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Amy Strickler said. “They both work hard in the off season and continue to get better and better. Ruby is someone the team will go to with a problem or concern. She shows up every day ready to play and has a great attitude. She is not afraid to work hard and always wants what’s best for the team.

“Emma started at no. 1 singles for us this year and I look at this position to be a leadership role in itself. Emma leads us throughout our warm-ups at practice. She pushes the team to do their best and always cheers them on. She leads by example in fighting in every match and is often the last one out there playing trying to secure a point for her team.’’

Both tennis players are proving to be quite capable on the court against very tough competition.

“Ruby has a winning record at first doubles of 7-2,’’ Strickler added. “She played in our Districts for doubles. Her and her partner, Avarie Balough won their first round against Wyoming Valley West and moved onto the second round.

“Emma went to Districts for both singles and doubles. She was seeded eighth in Districts and received a bye her first round, won her second round and advanced to the quarterfinals. She then went for doubles and [along with partner] Josephine Lordi, received a bye their first round, they won in the second round and advanced to the quarterfinals.’’

Strickler has seen both captains improve in a variety of ways in the sport and they do quite well in the classroom as well.

“Their skill levels have really improved, their confidence has really grown and their strategic play increased substantially,’’ Strickler said. “They both do very well in school, they are on Honor Roll/High Honor Roll. Both of them have several AP courses in school. Ruby received the RIT Art and Design scholarship. She is a social manager of National Art Honor Society, she’s in Rho Kappa and National Honors Society.

“Emma is a member of SAC (Student Athletic Committee) and Student Council.’’

The ways in which the two leaders communicate with their teammates is also impressive.

“They encourage them to play in the off season and practice as much as they can,’’ Strickler said. “They are there to support them and lead by example in their playing.’’

Plenty of student athletes have made this a memorable season for Delaware Valley.

“Josephine Lordi played no. 2 singles for us,’’ Strickler said. “She just started playing tennis at the beginning of this season and did an incredible job for us. Maya Spicer played no. 3 singles and she worked very hard during her matches and grew a lot this season. Meghan Haggerty, Avarie Balough, Kelsey Cassidy and Kat Poletayeva all were starters in doubles for us. Their strength grew in communication and ball placement throughout the entire season and they really helped us win a lot of our matches.

“Sophia Romeo, Joni Prinzing, Julie Hopper, Fiona Weimer and Bella Dillon were also part of our varsity team and each of them helped our team get better and better. They all put in a lot of effort and we just appreciate each and every one of our players.’’