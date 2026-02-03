Three captains steer DVHS wrestling ship

For the Delaware Valley High School girls wrestling program, it’s a season where a lot of goals are already being met and student athletes are constantly improving.

Helping to lead the Warriors in this ultra-challenging and rewarding sport are the senior captains on the roster-Kate Prior, Ella Smith and Riley McHenry.

“Coach May and I chose these three based on their commitment, compassion, work ethic and leadership skills,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Evan Bates said. “Kate and Ella are leading the team with wins and pins, and Kate has four tournament titles. She is also ranked second in the state and was on the Honorable Mention pound for pound best in the state. Kate also broke two school records: most career wins and pins.’’

All three captains have noticeably gotten better as wrestlers on a consistent basis this winter season.

“Riley has improved in her mindset and approaches matches with more confidence, proving to be a strong leader model for younger girls,’’ Bates said. “Ella has improved her skills set, adding more offense to her arsenal. Kate continues to improve her relentless attacks and started to take command from the opening whistle, imposing her will on her opponents.’’

The commitment that each captains shows academically is impressive as well.

“The girls are all Honor Roll students,’’ Bates said. “Ella was a recipient of the National Indigenous Recognition Award, for scoring in the top 10% of indigenous people on the PSAT, and All State, All Academic award for field hockey for holding above a 3.6 during the field hockey season.’’

The positive interactions between McHenry, Prior, Smith and their teammates are indeed commendable.

“Each captain brings out the best in our girls in different ways,’’ Bates said. “They help me and Coach May organize team building activities and take a lead during practices, matches and tournaments. They also work with girls to help them drill better.’’

Several wrestlers have contributed mightily for Delaware Valley this season.

“We have a young team with great leaders growing,’’ Bates said. “Mya Veira, Annabelle Veira, Kylie Pearce, Keira Snyder and Safaa Sameeuddin have been great for us this year.”

Bates added that the team has two home meets this week – on Wednesday Feb. 4 against East Stroudsburg South beginning at 6 p.m. (with a Morgan’s Message theme) and Senior Night on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. against Stroudsburg.