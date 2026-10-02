Warriormania: Battle for Belonging brings professional wrestling back to Milford

After a nearly 20-year absence, professional wrestling returns to Milford, as Battlefield Pro Wrestling presents Warriormania: Battle for Belonging on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Delaware Valley High School.

Area businesses have banded together to finance this event so that 100 percent of ticket proceeds will benefit the DV Educational Foundation’s Peer Inclusion Fund.



“Peer inclusion establishes a sense of belonging within our school community. Students feel connected to their classmates when they have opportunities to develop meaningful relationships with one another,” said Delaware Valley School District Supervisor of Secondary Special Education Ashley Turs. “We’re excited to host an event like this that will promote the culture of inclusion in our schools.”

Battlefield Pro Wrestling is an independent wrestling company owned and operated by Afa Anoai Jr., son of the late Afa Anoai Sr., who was one-half the legendary Wild Samons and longtime patriarch of pro wrestling’s Samoan Dynasty. Warriormania: Battle for Belonging will feature TNA Wrestling’s Elijah and KC Navarro, former WWE Superstars Gene Snitsky, Bull James, and Afa Jr., as well as up-and-coming wrestlers from Battlefield Pro’s talented roster. This event will also be a homecoming for Ricky Pryce, a Port Jervis native who is one of the fastest-rising stars on the independent wrestling scene. And, for the first time in Battlefield Pro Wrestling history, a grudge match will be held inside the unfriendly confines of a steel cage.

Tickets for this event are $30 for ringside seats, $20 for general admission bleacher seats, and can be purchased at all seven Delaware Valley School District schools, Back Road Brewing Company, and Luhrs Hardware in Milford and Dingmans Ferry.

A special meet and greet with the wrestlers will begin at 4 p.m. with bell time at 5 p.m.