Wrestling season preview

Ready or not, another season of the great sport of high school wrestling has arrived in talent-filled Pennsylvania.

Be assured that the Delaware Valley High School boys wrestling team is very well-prepared for all of the significant challenges that they’ll face on the mat this winter season.

The Warriors are next scheduled to host Stroudsburg on Friday, Dec. 19.

“Our primary goal is to get better every single day — both as individuals and as a team,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Lou DeLauro said. “If we commit to consistent growth, improvement in technique and competing with intensity, everything else will take care of itself. Success will follow when we focus on daily progress and steady development throughout the season.’’

Key returning varsity tested wrestlers for the Warriors include Zion Colon (junior, 114/121 pounds), Andrew Elliott (junior, 127 pounds), Drew Churchill (sophomore, 139 pounds) and JJ Segal (senior, 189 pounds). Promising newcomers include Jack Kahmar (sophomore, 107 pounds), Angelo Cosentino (freshman, 114/121 pounds), Colton Eckert (sophomore, 152 pounds), Nick D’Ambola (junior, 170 pounds) and Mike Seltzer (junior, 215 pounds/heavyweight).

“We are a very young team this season, with JJ Segal serving as our lone senior in the lineup,’’ DeLauro said. “We’ll be looking to JJ to draw on his experience as a returning varsity starter and lead by example. His role will be to help our younger wrestlers understand the importance of every individual performance — win or lose. We need our athletes to capitalize on opportunities to earn bonus points and when facing tougher opponents, to limit bonus points against us.

“We will also rely on juniors Andrew Elliott and Zion Colon to provide leadership. Their past success on the mat positions them well to motivate their teammates, help them navigate adversity and turn challenges or losses into opportunities for growth. As the season progresses, we expect their maturity and competitive experience to play an important role in our team’s development,’’ he added.

Against an extremely tough schedule, Delaware Valley posted a 12-10 record last winter.

“We’ve built our program to be a contender every season, regardless of how young or inexperienced we may be,’’ DeLauro said. “Because of our past success, we’re a team that always has a target on our backs and we embrace that. Our athletes take pride in competing with intensity and tradition. Inexperience won’t change our mindset; we’re going to step on the mat ready to battle with every opponent. If someone chooses to take us lightly, that’s a poor decision on their part. I believe there is a lot of parity in the League this year and we won’t take anyone lightly. That said, at this point I would consider Wallenpaupack to be the favorite.’’