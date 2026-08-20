Delaware Valley Action to host town hall to address VA healthcare

At the Sept. 9 Delaware Valley Action! Get-Together, three Vietnam Vets will host a discussion of the ongoing efforts to privatize the VA Healthcare System and the threat this poses to veterans’ healthcare.

The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the DVA! Community Engagement Center, 315 Broad Street, Milford, PA 18337 or via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2324725784



Topics covered include:

The history and current activities of the Save Our VA (SOVA) National Campaign.



Studies that demonstrate the quality and cost effectiveness of VA care compared to the private sector.



The shortage of healthcare providers nationwide.



The importance of the Veterans Healthcare System to all Americans.



The Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute and its work on behalf of veterans’ healthcare.



Current issues and legislation that threaten to undermine veterans’ healthcare, including: VA Secretary Collins’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget; The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act; The rollout of the commercial Electronic Health Record that is intended to replace VA’s internally developed VistA system.

This will be followed by a Q&A session.

Scheduled presenters, all of whom are Vietnam Vets, are:

Jeff Roy, Coordinator of the SOVA Steering Committee; Arlys Herem, Member of the SOVA Steering Committee; and Bruce Carruthers, Member of the SOVA Steering Committee and President of the Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute.

SAVE OUR VA (SOVA) will share how veterans’ health and other benefits are under attack by the current administration and Congress. Invite veterans and others who are concerned. Join with others to learn how we can protect the interests of those who have served our country.