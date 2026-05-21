Letter to the Editor: Fireworks funding and politics

McAteer and Will Real Estate were upset that their Fourth of July fireworks display in Matamoras were cancelled because the town lacks the resources to handle the large crowds. While I understand their disappointment, maybe the thousands of dollars they were willing to spend might instead be donated to some of our local communities for social service, charities or other programs that are always in need of funds. That money could go a lot further than using it for one night of fireworks.

Additionally, while McAteer and Will speculated that this might be political, I think they are correct and hopefully reminds McAteer and Will that the political candidates they routinely support locally, statewide and nationally are the real culprits here who refuse to allocate adequate funds to our local cities, towns and municipalities for vital services, such as police, so they can have the resources they need to support such events, i.e., all politics are local.

Jerry Weinstock

Milford