Letter to the editor: Paige Cognetti thinks Americans are living on stolen land

Paige Cognetti thinks Americans occupy stolen land. That’s according to a resurfaced video of Cognetti from October 2020 where she discusses “the land that is stolen that we’re sitting on” with a group from the University of Scranton. The resurgence of the remarks corresponds with the United States celebrating the 250th anniversary of its independence from Great Britain.

Her comments are unfortunately what one would expect to hear from a political progressive raised in Oregon. They also tragically reflect the talking points of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) who are increasingly taking over the Democratic Party from the fringes of the radical far left.

Accusing patriotic Americans of occupying stolen land is a core tenant of the DSA’s political project. The belief that Northeastern Pennsylvanians are land thieves could not be more out of touch with the views of actual lifelong residents of the region.

Cognetti’s home state of Oregon has been electing DSA members to the state legislature for decades. And now DSA candidates are winning Democratic primaries all across the country. Cognetti’s campaign has also worked with Fight Agency, whose staff have created ads for DSA member and NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Don’t be fooled by the ads that are telling you she’s a moderate. Throughout her career, she’s only ever proved to be one thing: an Oregon progressive.

Carol Shotwell

Wilkes-Barre