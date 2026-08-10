Letter to the Editor: Paige is no ‘Oregon Progressive’

A recent letter to the editor of the Courier accuses Mayor Paige Cognetti of being an “Oregon Progressive” and an adherent of DSA views.

Neither could be further from the truth. Yes, Paige was born and raised in Oregon, but she has lived here for the last 15 years, has raised her family here, and she and her husband (a NEPA native) are proprietors of a local business. She has been active in the local politics of our NEPA region as witness her election to the Mayoralty of Scranton and previously her work on her local school board. Throughout her public service career, she has proved her moderate pragmatic bona fides certainly free of DSA ideology. After all, what do such mayoral accomplishments as eliminating no bid contracts for city services, hiring more cops, making stormwater infrastructure investments and getting the city’s credit rating upgraded have to do with DSA ideology? An “Oregon Progressive”? Not hardly!

The implication that she “accused patriotic Americans of occupying stolen lands,” is absolutely false. In fact, she was merely making reference to a comment made by a University of Scranton professor about stolen land – hardly an accusation! Anyone who wants to know the truth this subject can see it on YouTube minute 27 of the video at https://shorturl.at/LFKPF.

Compare her public service record to that of her opponent, Representative Bresnahan, who, according to “The New York Times,” has become one of the most active stock traders in Congress. Capitol Trades, a site that monitors the stock market activity of lawmakers, says that Bresnahan is the second most active trader in Congress.

On policy, Representative Bresnahan has consistently voted against the interests and needs of our district’s neediest citizens by voting for a budget that cuts Medicaid funding dramatically reducing benefits for seniors, people with disabilities and working families.

A vote for Mayor Cognetti is a vote for honest representation in Congress and a vote for the interests of Northeast Pennsylvania and Pike County.

Gerald Najarian

Matamoras