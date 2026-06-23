Letter to the Editor: Pike County residents are hurting

Let’s be honest — Pike County residents are struggling. But so is the rest of Pennsylvania, and people everywhere are waking up to who’s responsible. After attending the State Democratic Committee reorganization meeting on June 12th and 13th in State College, I found the entire state is feeling betrayed.

MAGA policies have hit us where it hurts. Gas prices, grocery bills, skyrocketing health care costs, medications that working families simply can’t afford — the squeeze is real. Meanwhile, the wealthy keep getting wealthier while the rest of us stretch every dollar. It’s no wonder trust in government has taken a nosedive.

Yes, it’s been disheartening. But I didn’t come home from State College feeling down — I came home feeling invigorated.

Here’s why: while the Trump-led Republican Party continues to deliver failure, fearmongering, and corruption, the Democratic Party is undergoing a wonderful transformation. We are becoming younger, sharper, and more determined — and voters are paying attention.

The tide is turning. And it’s turning our way.

The new state party leadership, elected on June 13, brings experience, talent, and fresh vision to the table. This reorganization meeting drew the largest turnout in years, with a surge of young voting members joining the state committee. That infusion of fresh energy means bold new ideas and the drive to tackle our challenges head-on — no excuses, no retreating.

Over the past eight months, Pennsylvania has seen a shift in voter registration. Democrats are now outpacing Republicans statewide in newly registered voters. That’s not a blip. Voters are hungry for positive change, and they’re trusting Democrats to deliver it.

So yes — I returned from State College energized, optimistic, and ready to work. Better days ahead aren’t just a pipe dream anymore.

Lisa Miller,

Chair, Pike County Democratic Committee