Letter to the editor: Politicians should not be blamed for acts of mother nature

In last week’s letter to the editor, “Washington Policies impact Northeast PA,” the current Trump administration is being blamed for global warming and the recent heat wave that happened over the Fourth of July weekend. 100-degree heat waves have happened long before Trump took office. I remember them from when I was a child, decades ago.

While citizens may agree or disagree over a politician’s policies, they should not be blamed for “acts of mother nature.” Also, asking people to vote people out of office based on weather conditions is not an efficient way of electing our politicians.

There are many issues that politicians need to consider regarding our country.

Votes should be given to politicians who want to do what is best for the citizens of our country. Not to politicians who are just trying to win votes. Red party, blue party, it doesn’t matter if the party is “purple;” vote for the individual who is going to help our country the most.

Most of all, don’t let people tell you how to vote. Vote with your heart and mind for the person who is going to do the best job for America. Our Country!

Gary Truelove

Milford