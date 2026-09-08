Letter to the Editor: Responsible Data Centers Can Benefit Pike County

Pike County should welcome responsible data center development—not with a blank check, but with clear rules that protect residents and make these projects work for our community.

Data centers are essential infrastructure for business, artificial intelligence, health care, banking, education, and emergency services. If located and managed, they can expand Pike County’s tax base, create well-paid construction and technical jobs, attract related investment, and reduce pressure on homeowners to carry the cost of local government. They can create opportunities for workforce partnerships with local schools, colleges, unions, and training programs.

But support must come with enforceable safeguards. Pennsylvania’s new Responsible Infrastructure Development, or GRID, requirements offer the right framework. Data centers seeking state permits or tax benefits should pay the full cost of the power generation, transmission, and distribution they require. Families and small businesses should not see higher electric bills because a private development consumes enormous amounts of electricity.

The state should also require transparent reporting of energy and water use, environmental protections, meaningful public meetings, local hiring, and community-benefit agreements. Municipalities need assistance and model ordinances from the Department of Community and Economic Development so small communities can negotiate from a position of strength. State involvement can help Pike County evaluate complex proposals, coordinate utility and environmental reviews, and demand enforceable commitments instead of relying on promises.

Pike County does not have to choose between economic progress and protecting its rural character. We can pursue both. The sensible position is not “yes” to every proposal or “no” to every data center. It is “yes” to projects that pay their own way, respect local zoning, conserve water, limit noise and pollution, employ Pennsylvanians, and provide lasting public benefits.

With strong local oversight and state standards, responsible data centers can become an asset to Pike County rather than a burden.

Thomas M. Sullivan

Dingmans Ferry