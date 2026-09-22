Letter to the Editor: Understanding the risks posed by autonomous self -reproducing A.I. without human safeguards

We currently are living in an age when computers dominate many aspects of our daily lives such as:

a) the way we access information, b) know when our cars run and inform us when the vehicles needs servicing or repair, c) the way we pay our bills, d) the way our personal information is handled, e) the way in which water, electricity, natural gas, is distributed to our homes places of business, and f) the way we get access to our funds.

We all have expressed frustration when we have tried to talk with a human being only to be answered by a computer. We have often found that this non-human machine was unable to provide us with the basic information that we required as would be the case if a human being was on the line.

Just imagine, fellow citizens of Pike and the surrounding areas, if the internet denied us all access to our savings and checking accounts, shut off our utilities, and communications.

The threat is real and experts warn us against machines talking to machines; totally bypassing human control.

There is an urgent need to regulate A.I. development and start to develop human based control systems to prevent machines from being totally independent of human control. A machine does not use NOT Human Logic!

R.A. Ollar, Ph.D.

Milford