Letter to the Editor: Washington policies impact Northeast PA

There was never any doubt that our country’s 250th anniversary celebration would be long remembered. But for what? Perhaps it will be that that was when nature said, “Enough!”

The weekend was awful in the entire Northeast, thanks in part to policies and actions of the Trump administration that are speeding global warning.

Here in Northeast Pennsylvania we suffered:

Hundred-degree temperatures.

Large and long power outages.

Downed trees that created traffic hazards.

Losses of thousands of dollars at grocery stores and pharmacies when they lost power, causing refrigerated groceries and drugs to be thrown away.

Here’s an ugly Trump irony. While severe weather was wreaking havoc, the White House announced pardons for eleven of the worst environmental violators in history, people who took major steps to avoid or thwart environmental regulations.

The Trump administration’s policies have speeded global warming, aided by enabling GOP Congressmen like Rob Bresnahan.

What can we do about it? Protest in every way you can through social media, demonstrations, and such public forums as Letters to the Editor. Make phone calls to complicit Congressmen and demand environmental action. Talk to your friends and neighbors. And, most of all, vote them out in November.

The clock is ticking.



Virgil Scudder

Lehman Township