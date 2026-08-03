Letter to the Editor: We do live on stolen land

In response to Carol Shotwell’s recent letter in which she attempted to alter facts and American History, we do live on “stolen land,” ask any Native American, they know and continue fighting every day to keep what land they still have.

To conflate Paige Cognetti’s statement about “stolen land” and the fact that she lived in Oregon, with Democratic Socialism is unfounded, irresponsible and uncalled for, especially for someone who sees herself as a “patriotic American.” Paige was elected mayor of Scranton In 2019 and 2025, hardly a hotbed of Democratic Socialists. It’s clear that Ms. Shotwell knows little or nothing about Ms. Cognetti, and her letter is an obvious attempt to discredit her because she fears what she sees as Democratic Socialists taking over, a modern day “red scare.”

I have met and spoken with Paige on a few occasions and it’s clear that her goals are to support, enhance and make more affordable and livable the lives of the people in Northeast Pennsylvania, unlike the current occupant of the office who has used his position purely to enrich himself while virtually ignoring all of his constituents.

If working to help the people who elect you is Paige’s platform and goal and that implies Democratic Socialism, I and many others will certainly be all for that. Simply winning the election and replacing no-show Rob Bresnahan will in itself be a gigantic win.

Jerry Weinstock

Milford