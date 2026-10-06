Opinion: Eastern Pike County Housing Market shows a growing divide by price

Eastern Pike County’s housing market remains active, but current data shows that buyers are behaving very differently depending on price.

A recent analysis of residential multiple listing service activity in Matamoras and Milford boroughs and Delaware, Dingman, Milford, Shohola, and Westfall townships shows the strongest current buyer demand concentrated between approximately $300,000 and $500,000.

As of Aug. 28, pending contracts represented about 52 percent of active inventory in the $300,000-to-$399,999 range and approximately 47 percent between $400,000 and $499,999. Homes currently pending in those price ranges reached contract in a median of only 14 and nine days, respectively.

The market begins to change noticeably above $500,000. Between $500,000 and $700,000, pending-to-active ratios decline to roughly 20 percent. At $700,000 and above, there were 25 active listings compared with only three pending properties. The median active listing in that upper segment had already accumulated 110 days on the market.

That does not mean there are no buyers for higher-priced homes. In fact, from Jan. 1 through August 28, sales above $700,000 increased from seven during the same period in 2025 to 13 in 2026.

The distinction is important. The upper end faces an absorption problem rather than a lack of demand. Buyers exist, but sellers are competing for a much smaller pool.

For homeowners considering a sale, particularly above $700,000, this makes initial pricing increasingly important. Strong comparable sales alone do not guarantee that a property will sell quickly. Price, condition, presentation, location, and overall value proposition all become more significant when fewer buyers are available.

The broader lesson is that there is no single “Eastern Pike County housing market.” The $300,000-to-$500,000 segment currently shows considerably greater liquidity, while buyer depth weakens above $500,000 and becomes especially thin above $700,000.

For sellers, understanding which market their property is actually competing in may be just as important as determining its value.

Carl Will

Real Estate professional and co-owner of McAteer & Will Estates with Keller Williams Real Estate in Milford