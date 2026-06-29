PA Public Utility Commission urges consumers to stay cool and save as region faces extreme heat

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is urging residents to help themselves and their communities through #WaysToStayCool and #SaveInPA.

Consumers can take everyday steps to help keep households safe and comfortable and reduce stress on the regional power grid by changing daily routines and shifting energy-intensive tasks (like running washing machines or charging electric vehicles) to off-peak hours.

“As we face a week of extreme summer heat, staying cool and saving energy requires a balanced approach,” said PUC Chairman Steve DeFrank. “We can beat the heat and help protect the power grid by blending smart cooling habits with simple changes to our daily routines.”

During periods of extreme heat, individual consumers can help reduce strain on the electric system—particularly during the late afternoon and early evening hours when electricity demand is typically at its highest.

The PUC encourages Pennsylvanians to remember these #WaysToStayCool and #SaveInPA tips:

Raise your thermostat a degree or two, if it can be done safely and comfortably.



Delay using high-energy appliances, like dishwashers, clothes dryers, and ovens, until cooler parts of the day.

Close blinds or curtains during the hottest part of the day to reduce indoor temperatures.

Use fans to improve comfort while reducing air conditioning demand where appropriate.

Turn off unnecessary lights and electronics.

Stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak heat, and check on older adults, neighbors, and others who may be especially vulnerable.

Every action that safely reduces electricity demand during periods of peak usage helps support the reliable operation of the regional electric system. From regional grid operators and electric utilities to large energy users and individual households, preparation and cooperation remain essential to maintaining safe and reliable electric service during periods of extraordinary demand.

For additional summer energy tips and links to utility programs and tools, visit www.PAPowerSwitch.com.