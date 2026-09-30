PennDOT seeks feedback on construction, maintenance services

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey. The public can take the survey through October 20 by visiting 2026 PennDOT Construction/Maintenance Customer Satisfaction Survey at https://shorturl.at/5RqJ3.

PennDOT has been hard at work on Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges throughout the year, improving more than 2,600 road miles and advancing work on 373 state and local bridges from January through August of this year. Governor Shapiro also recently announced additional, accelerated work – 79 “Rapid Deployment Projects” that are the first round of a $775 million investment from the Motor License Fund over 18 months.

“The PennDOT team is committed to serving every county, every community, every time, and this annual survey helps the department see successes and opportunities,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “The survey also helps us find areas where we can educate the public while learning about how the public receives road information.”

The 17-question survey asks participants how they receive PennDOT roadway information and how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in construction and maintenance activities. Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.