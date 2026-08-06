Pike Artworks thanks Greater Pike Foundation for generous grant

Pike Artworks, a 501-c 3 nonprofit organization, is deeply grateful and pleased to announce it has received a generous grant from the Greater Pike Community Foundation’s Richard L. Snyder Fund.

Said Co-Chair Carol McManus, “The Foundation’s generosity helps us continue our mission to promote community interest in the literary arts with the Milford Readers and Writers Festival. This September will mark the 11th year the festival will inspire conversation between authors of various genres and readers of all ages.”

The festival weekend this year is Sept. 18-20. Details at milfordreadersandwriterscom.

Greater Pike offers individuals, families, and local businesses an opportunity to provide a permanent and personal way to give back to the region we love and have worked so hard to nurture and maintain.