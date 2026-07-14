Pike County Democrats to host Good Trouble Action Weekend

From July 17-18, the Pike County Democratic Committee and Delaware Valley Action will host “Good Trouble Lives On” events in the spirit of the late statesmen and civil rights activist, John Lewis.

On July 17, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 310 East Hartford Street, the organizations will present a human slideshow, “What is Fascism?” The program is intended to teach citizens how to recognize fascism in the many ways it presents under the current administration.

On July 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 6 and Route 739 near the Pike County Detention Center, and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 315 Broad Street, a peaceful protest will be held to educate others about ICE practices in Pike County and beyond, including the utilization of Pike County’s Detention Center for confinement of ICE detainees, as a money-making venture.

The group invites “trampled members of the ‘fourth estate’ to attend and document the voices of many of the area’s residents, as we stand for all, including our free press.”