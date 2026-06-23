Rep. Tarah Probst challenges environmental permits issued for construction in Stroud Township

State Representative Tarah Probst challenged recent environmental permits issued for construction in Stroud Township after approval by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, along with coordinated branches of the federal government. By filing an appeal with the state’s Environmental Hearing Board, she is asking for a formal permit review to make sure the state followed all the rules correctly before allowing development to move forward.

“My job is to protect our community’s environment, including our streams and wetlands,” said Rep. Probst. “When companies build in our area, they must follow strict rules to prevent flooding, erosion, and pollution. This appeal is about making sure those rules were actually followed and that our natural resources are not at risk.”

The permits in question, known as Chapter 102 and Chapter 105, are required by law to ensure that construction projects do not harm local water quality or cause flooding for neighbors. Representative Probst is concerned that the current I-80 expansion plans through Stroud Township may not be doing enough to protect the area’s water and local ecosystem.

By taking this action, Probst is the watchdog for her constituents and for her community. The goal is to ensure that all development is done responsibly and that the health of the local watershed is prioritized.

A prior permit, previously appealed by Probst, and currently under consideration by the EHB, is aimed at Sunny Brook Mitigation Bank in Damascus Township, where, according to a news update posted at i80project.com, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to “move” or mitigate Stroudsburg wetlands along the I-80 expansion project’s path.