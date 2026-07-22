Statement: The Green Party of PA concerning its nominated candidates for the November general election

The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) is an independent political organization affiliated with and recognized by the Green Party of the United States (GPUS) to represent and conduct the business of the GPUS in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

During March 2026, the State Committee of the GPPA nominated Tony Dastra and Craig Bolton to represent the party for the offices of Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

Recently it has been learned that several candidates who have not been endorsed by the GPPA are petitioning to appear on the November General Election ballot using the Green Party affiliation. Upon further investigation several concerning issues have been learned as shared by those listed as the committee to fill vacancies or those circulating the petitions for these individuals.

Several of those listed as the committee to fill vacancies were unaware that their name was included on the candidate petitions. Some individuals explained they received a random phone call requesting to help but could not recall from whom or for what exact purpose.

Circulators encountered in the field indicated that they were being paid to collect signatures for the Green Party but could not explain by whom.

When the unendorsed candidates were contacted, none indicated that they had created a campaign committee needed to receive or expend funds. Candidates were solicited by unnamed individuals who explained that they could assist with placing them on the ballot for free.

Voter registration records indicate that some candidates only recently changed party affiliation to the Green Party, after lifelong affiliation as independents, Democrats, or Republicans. Some of them may have voted in the 2026 Primary Election.

It is apparent that an effort to achieve ballot access in an un-transparent manner is underway and that some unendorsed candidates have chosen to appear as representing the Green Party. The GPPA is warning the electorate of the commonwealth and is disclosing this information it has discovered. We affirm our values including a people powered democracy which is free of dark money influence.

Requests for further information or inquiry can be sent to contact@gpofpa.org.



Green Party of Pennsylvania